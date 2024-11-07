Bolsonaro's Bid for 2026: Boosted by Trump's Victory?

Donald Trump's recent electoral victory in the United States has energized Brazil's hard-right factions, fueling optimism for Jair Bolsonaro's potential return to power despite current legal obstacles. Bolsonaro, whose political style earned him the moniker 'Trump of the Tropics,' is eyeing a return to the presidency in 2026.

Supporters are rallying to secure amnesty for the former Brazilian President, who is currently ineligible for public office until 2030 due to his attacks on Brazil's voting system. Political figures within Bolsonaro's party view Trump's win as a global signal of growing conservative influence, bolstering their ambitions for a Bolsonaro comeback.

However, experts maintain skepticism regarding Bolsonaro's chances, noting judicial resistance to reversing his ineligibility. Despite these challenges, Bolsonaro's allies remain determined, drawing parallels with Trump's resilience and aiming for political rejuvenation in Brazil.

