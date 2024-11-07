Omar Abdullah Calls for Legislative Assembly Unity Against Article 370 Revocation

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir reiterated his call on Thursday for using the Legislative Assembly to voice opposition against the Indian government's actions on August 5, 2019. Speaking in Ganderbal after laying the foundation of a bridge, Abdullah emphasized that the revocation of Article 370 was unacceptable to many in the region.

Abdullah, a member of the Legislative Assembly from Ganderbal, criticized the decisions made without consulting local authorities and emphasized the need for a strong assembly voice to challenge these actions. Accompanied by Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary and advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdullah stressed legislative strategy over hasty resolutions.

The assembly session saw tensions peak as Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displayed a banner supporting Article 370, prompting opposition from BJP MLAs. The assembly was further disrupted by the People's Democratic Party's resolution calling for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, arguing the abrogation undermined the region's constitutional guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)