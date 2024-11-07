Left Menu

Congress Slams Scindia Over Rahul's Monopolist Critique

The Congress criticized BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for his comments on Rahul Gandhi's article concerning monopolists. The party accused Scindia of needing to constantly prove loyalty to the BJP by maligning former Congress associates. Historical allegations about the Scindia family's ties with the British were also discussed.

On Thursday, the Congress made sharp criticisms against Jyotiraditya Scindia of the BJP, responding to his attacks on Rahul Gandhi's article about monopolists. The Congress accused Scindia of having to constantly demonstrate his allegiance to his new political allies by defaming those who once supported his rise.

The tension escalated as Congress leaders recalled historical ties between the Scindia family and the British, suggesting that Scindia's ancestors had sided with colonial powers during India's fight for independence. Congress leaders highlighted the complexities of the Scindia family's legacy in the national struggle.

Scindia, once a close associate of Gandhi, switched allegiance to the BJP in 2020. In response to his criticism, Congress emphasized the need to focus on historical truths rather than fabricated narratives. Remarks from both sides underscore the ongoing political rivalry, steeped in personal and historical resentments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

