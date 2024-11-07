Left Menu

Political Drama: Ajit Pawar Stands Firm in Malik's Campaign Despite BJP Opposition

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar campaigned for Nawab Malik, the NCP candidate for the Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency in Mumbai, despite BJP opposition citing past allegations against Malik. Pawar emphasized the lack of proven charges and focused on development needs neglected over the last 15 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:57 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political scene is buzzing as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar campaigns determinedly for Nawab Malik, the NCP candidate, amidst stringent opposition from ally BJP. Nawab Malik has faced accusations of underworld ties, but no charges have been substantiated, making his candidacy controversial yet significant.

Pawar, overlooking BJP's resistance, also supported Malik's daughter, Sana, as she steps into the political arena. The multi-cornered election battle in the Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency includes candidates from Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, and others, making it a riveting contest for political analysts and voters alike.

Pawar argues that the region has suffered from underdevelopment and health issues for 15 years, promising thorough resolutions with Malik's leadership. Despite BJP's protests, Malik reiterated his stance as an NCP candidate, underscored by Pawar's unwavering support during the election campaign.

