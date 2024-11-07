Left Menu

Diplomatic Cordiality: Sheinbaum and Trump Discuss Bilateral Ties

Diplomatic Cordiality: Sheinbaum and Trump Discuss Bilateral Ties
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum engaged in a diplomatic call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, marking their first conversation since his election victory. The exchange was described as 'very cordial,' setting the tone for future bilateral relations.

Following the discussion, Sheinbaum shared a photo on social media, expressing optimism about the positive ties between the countries. Although details of the call were sparse, emphasis was placed on trade, migration, and security.

Sheinbaum, with her background as a fluent English-speaker and her past experience living in California, has been vocal about maintaining excellent U.S.-Mexico relations. Her commitment is underscored by her congratulatory letter to Trump and assurances of continued constructive dialogue.

