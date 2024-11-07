Left Menu

Biden Pledges Orderly Power Transition: A Call for Unity

In a national address, outgoing President Joe Biden assured President-elect Donald Trump of a peaceful transfer of power. Biden highlighted the integrity of the American electoral system and called for unity amidst division. He praised Vice President Kamala Harris for her inspiring campaign and stressed the importance of resilience.

In a poignant address to the nation, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden assured Americans of an orderly transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump. Biden, who spoke with both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, emphasized the peaceful electoral tradition of the country.

Biden reiterated the integrity of America's electoral system, describing it as honest, fair, and trustworthy. Highlighting the role of election workers, he called for respect and appreciation for their dedication amidst challenges. Biden's remarks aimed to bridge the divide in a nation still reeling from a contentious election.

Praising Vice President Harris, Biden lauded her character and public service. His address focused on resilience, encouraging the nation to rise above setbacks and continue the journey towards a united future. With 74 days remaining in his term, Biden urged making each day significant for the American people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

