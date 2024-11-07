Migrants Hope in Doubt After Trump's Election Victory

A migrant caravan moving through Mexico towards the United States has reduced by half, now comprising fewer than 1,600 individuals. This decline follows the election victory of Donald Trump, who has previously advocated for stricter immigration policies.

The caravan, which initially departed from Tapachula, consisted of 3,000 migrants. However, Trump's win has led many to reconsider their plans, as his previous administration enforced policies like fast deportations and ending birthright citizenship. Many migrants, including those from Venezuela, are facing an uncertain future.

Despite the challenges, some migrants remain hopeful. Venezuelan migrant Jeilimar is optimistic about securing an asylum appointment via the CBP One app before Trump takes office. Meanwhile, human rights activists claim migrants will find new routes, though possibly more perilous, to reach the U.S. border.

(With inputs from agencies.)