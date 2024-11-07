Left Menu

Migrants Hope in Doubt After Trump's Election Victory

A migrant caravan traveling through Mexico has halved from 3,000 to fewer than 1,600 migrants as they reassess their prospects after Donald Trump's election victory. Many are uncertain about their future in the U.S. due to Trump's known immigration policies, causing some to turn back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:59 IST
Migrants Hope in Doubt After Trump's Election Victory

A migrant caravan moving through Mexico towards the United States has reduced by half, now comprising fewer than 1,600 individuals. This decline follows the election victory of Donald Trump, who has previously advocated for stricter immigration policies.

The caravan, which initially departed from Tapachula, consisted of 3,000 migrants. However, Trump's win has led many to reconsider their plans, as his previous administration enforced policies like fast deportations and ending birthright citizenship. Many migrants, including those from Venezuela, are facing an uncertain future.

Despite the challenges, some migrants remain hopeful. Venezuelan migrant Jeilimar is optimistic about securing an asylum appointment via the CBP One app before Trump takes office. Meanwhile, human rights activists claim migrants will find new routes, though possibly more perilous, to reach the U.S. border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

