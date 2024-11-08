Left Menu

Antony Blinken Appoints Ambassador Mull for Trump Transition

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tasked Ambassador Stephen Mull with coordinating the State Department's transition to Donald Trump's administration. Despite the transition process not yet beginning, Blinken aims to address critical issues such as China competition and conflicts in Ukraine, Lebanon, and Gaza.

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed Ambassador Stephen Mull to oversee the State Department's transition into Donald Trump's administration. This appointment comes after the Republican Trump's unexpected electoral victory earlier this week, as confirmed by spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Reportedly, the State Department has yet to engage with Trump's transition team, but Blinken remains committed to using his remaining tenure to tackle pressing issues.

Blinken's priorities include lodging more robust strategies to manage competition with China, supporting Ukraine's strategic success, and striving for peace in places like Lebanon and Gaza.

