Europe Steps Up: Security in the Trump Era

In the shadow of Donald Trump's political resurgence, European leaders convened in Budapest on Thursday, voicing their intent to bolster continental security and reduce reliance on the United States. Trump's electoral victory has plunged Europe into an era riddled with uncertainty, amid waning unity and the destabilization of major powers like Germany and France.

At the summit of the European Political Community, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban underscored the consensus on fortifying European defense capabilities, intimating that depending solely on American protection is no longer viable. This strategic pivot signals a direct response to Trump's previous critiques of NATO and the trans-Atlantic alliance.

Despite Hungary's call for a reassessment of support for Ukraine, the European Commission and other leaders remain steadfast in backing Ukraine against Russian aggression. Divisions persist, though, exacerbated by Germany's current political instability, marking a crucial phase in Europe's redefined approach toward security and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)