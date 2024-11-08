Left Menu

Historic Onboard Meeting: Japanese Defense Minister Visits South Korean Warship

Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani visited a South Korean warship near Tokyo, marking a first for a Japanese defense chief. This visit signifies improved security ties amid regional tensions. The cooperation is crucial given recent missile tests by North Korea and ongoing efforts to mend Japan-South Korea relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:24 IST
Historic Onboard Meeting: Japanese Defense Minister Visits South Korean Warship
Defense Minister
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a groundbreaking move, Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani was welcomed aboard a South Korean warship, marking a first for a Japanese defense chief. This visit underscores the deepening security ties between the two nations amid regional tensions.

Nakatani's interaction with the South Korean sailors took place on the ROKS Marado, a Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship, positioned at a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force base in Yokosuka. His visit came just days after North Korea's missile launch heightened regional security concerns.

The event marked improved diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea, two countries working to repair ties strained by historical grievances. This cooperation extends to trilateral security ties with the United States, reflecting a broader commitment to address shared global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024