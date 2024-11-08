Historic Onboard Meeting: Japanese Defense Minister Visits South Korean Warship

In a groundbreaking move, Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani was welcomed aboard a South Korean warship, marking a first for a Japanese defense chief. This visit underscores the deepening security ties between the two nations amid regional tensions.

Nakatani's interaction with the South Korean sailors took place on the ROKS Marado, a Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship, positioned at a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force base in Yokosuka. His visit came just days after North Korea's missile launch heightened regional security concerns.

The event marked improved diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea, two countries working to repair ties strained by historical grievances. This cooperation extends to trilateral security ties with the United States, reflecting a broader commitment to address shared global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)