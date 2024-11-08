Left Menu

Putin's Praise: Trump Returns to the White House

President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his recent U.S. presidential election victory. Putin expressed readiness to discuss ideas with Trump to resolve the Ukraine crisis and praised Trump's courage following a July assassination attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sochi | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:26 IST
Putin's Praise: Trump Returns to the White House
Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin offered his congratulations to Donald Trump after the latter won the U.S. presidential election, signaling Russia's willingness to engage in dialogue over the Ukraine crisis.

Putin highlighted Trump's bravery, recalling the American leader's composure following an assassination attempt earlier this year.

Putin expressed optimism in addressing shared geopolitical challenges through direct communication with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024