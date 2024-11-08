Putin's Praise: Trump Returns to the White House
President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his recent U.S. presidential election victory. Putin expressed readiness to discuss ideas with Trump to resolve the Ukraine crisis and praised Trump's courage following a July assassination attempt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sochi | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:26 IST
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin offered his congratulations to Donald Trump after the latter won the U.S. presidential election, signaling Russia's willingness to engage in dialogue over the Ukraine crisis.
Putin highlighted Trump's bravery, recalling the American leader's composure following an assassination attempt earlier this year.
Putin expressed optimism in addressing shared geopolitical challenges through direct communication with Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Trump
- election
- Ukraine
- crisis
- congratulations
- bravery
- dialogue
- geopolitical
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
McDonald's Faces E. Coli Crisis: Quarter Pounder Recall Sparks Public Health Panic
Ramen Crisis: Japan's Noodle Shops Struggle Amid Soaring Costs
France Hosts Global Conference to Rally Aid for Lebanon Amid Crisis
Delhi Fights Back: Addressing the Air Pollution Crisis
Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Solutions Through Civil Defence Volunteers