Left Menu

Russia Boosts Fertilizer Exports to India

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an increase in fertilizer exports to India, with Russia currently supplying a third of India's total fertilizer imports. Putin expressed readiness to scale up these exports further during his address at the Valdai Discussion Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sochi | Updated: 08-11-2024 01:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 01:24 IST
Russia Boosts Fertilizer Exports to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Russia's intention to ramp up fertilizer exports to India. Currently, Russia accounts for one-third of India's fertilizer imports, a figure set to rise as Moscow expresses its commitment to enhancing trade ties.

Addressing the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin emphasized the strategic significance of the move, aligning with Russia's broader economic goals. The announcement highlights the strengthening bilateral trade relations between Russia and India, particularly in the agricultural sector.

As the new year approaches, the implications of increased fertilizer imports from Russia could signal a shift in India's agricultural landscape, possibly impacting local supply chains and market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024