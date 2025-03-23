Left Menu

Behind the Calls: Trump and Putin's Unseen Conversations

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin may have had more contact than publicly announced, sparking European concerns. Speculation suggests more frequent exchanges, with discussions on global issues like Ukraine's conflict. Reports indicate potential impacts on international relations, especially concerning energy infrastructure and geopolitical alliances.

Updated: 23-03-2025 18:50 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may have engaged in more discussions than the publicly announced phone calls, sparking speculation about undisclosed communications. The Kremlin's Peskov neither confirmed nor denied further contacts, leaving room for interpretation.

Concerns are rising in Europe over possible U.S. alignment with Russia, potentially affecting global diplomatic strategies and energy dealings. Ukraine remains a focal point, especially after direct conversations reportedly took place post-Trump's presidency, intensifying questions of policy shifts.

Energy disputes and military actions further complicate matters, with accusations stemming from both Moscow and Kyiv. Upcoming Russia-U.S. talks might provide clarity on strategic goals, highlighting international interests in stabilizing the region.

