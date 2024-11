Putin Congratulates Trump Amid Election Victory and Future Uncertainty

In his first public remarks on the US election outcome, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, recognizing his courage during a past assassination attempt.

Putin highlighted his interest in Trump's comments on the potential to restore US-Russian relations, particularly in addressing the Ukrainian conflict. While Moscow welcomes Trump's intentions, the Kremlin remains cautious, awaiting concrete policies.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia views the US as an unfriendly nation due to its involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, contributing to historically low bilateral relations. Decisions by the new US leadership could influence future ties, with all eyes on anticipated Trump-Putin discussions.

