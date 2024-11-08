Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: The Ongoing Struggle for Gender Equality in U.S. Politics and Beyond

Kamala Harris faced multiple challenges as she lost the 2024 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump. Economic concerns and persistent sexism influenced her defeat. While women lead in 13 UN member states, progress in the U.S. remains slow, with disparities in pay, representation, and healthcare persisting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 02:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 02:50 IST
Breaking Barriers: The Ongoing Struggle for Gender Equality in U.S. Politics and Beyond
Harris

In a landmark yet challenging milestone in U.S. political history, Kamala Harris has become the second woman to be nominated for president by a major party, only to face defeat. This election loss to Donald Trump, echoing Hillary Clinton's 2016 defeat, underscores persistent gender and racial biases in the country's political landscape. According to exit polls and surveys, economic apprehensions and sexism notably influenced the electoral outcome.

Despite progress in gender representation worldwide, U.S. women continue to struggle with significant disparities. Women comprise 51% of the population, yet only 28% of Congress members. Economic inequities persist, with women earning 84 cents for every dollar men make, highlighting the stalled progress towards pay equity in recent years.

The United States stands out globally for its high maternal mortality rates, exacerbating gender disparities. Furthermore, the reversal of Roe v. Wade limits abortion rights, affecting women disproportionately. The ongoing challenges for women in leadership, healthcare, and economic spheres reflect deeply entrenched systemic issues the nation must confront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024