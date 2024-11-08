Left Menu

U.S. Middle East Policy: On the Brink of Change

As the Biden administration makes its final push to end conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, Trump's election poses uncertainty for ongoing peace talks. With Arab and Israeli officials hesitant to negotiate until Trump's presidency begins, Biden's efforts for ceasefire face diminishing leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 02:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 02:52 IST
The Biden administration's final efforts to broker peace in Gaza and Lebanon may falter as the U.S. transitions to a Trump presidency. Regional players, including Israeli and Arab leaders, are likely to await Trump's pro-Israel stance, leaving Biden's negotiations with less influence.

Sources indicate that current U.S. officials face resistance in advancing peace talks, as counterparts prefer waiting for President Trump's inauguration. Arab and Israeli officials are hedging their positions, seeing Trump's administration as more aligned with their interests, while Biden's efforts in Gaza and Lebanon remain stalled.

Amidst escalating tensions, Palestinian and Lebanese groups anticipate policy continuity in favor of Israel. The Biden administration's ability to force change is waning, as senior advisors see limited progress in ceasefire talks. Trump's impending presidency signals potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy priorities.

