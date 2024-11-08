Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses
A Texas judge ruled against President Biden's initiative providing a citizenship path for immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens. This decision could block the program through Biden's remaining term. The initiative was contested by Texas and several states with Republican attorneys general.
In a significant legal setback, a U.S. judge in Texas has ruled against President Joe Biden's Keeping Families Together program, which aimed to provide a path to citizenship for certain immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker found that the program exceeded President Biden's executive authority, affecting around 500,000 immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally but are married to U.S. citizens.
Initially launched in August, the program was swiftly blocked due to legal challenges from Texas and a coalition of states with Republican attorneys general.
(With inputs from agencies.)
