Xi Jinping's South American Diplomatic Tour
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Peru for the APEC meeting from November 13-17, and Brazil for the G20 summit from November 17-21. This announcement was made by the foreign ministry, highlighting the significance of these international economic forums.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 06:57 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated for a significant diplomatic tour in South America, the foreign ministry announced on Friday.
President Xi will attend the APEC meeting in Peru from November 13-17, marking his presence at one of the most important gatherings for Asia-Pacific economic cooperation.
Following this, he will proceed to Brazil from November 17-21 for the G20 summit, joining global leaders to discuss major policy issues. This visit underscores China's active participation in global economic dialogues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- China
- Peru
- Brazil
- APEC
- G20
- summit
- diplomatic
- visit
- economic
Advertisement