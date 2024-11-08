Xi Jinping's South American Diplomatic Tour

Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated for a significant diplomatic tour in South America, the foreign ministry announced on Friday.

President Xi will attend the APEC meeting in Peru from November 13-17, marking his presence at one of the most important gatherings for Asia-Pacific economic cooperation.

Following this, he will proceed to Brazil from November 17-21 for the G20 summit, joining global leaders to discuss major policy issues. This visit underscores China's active participation in global economic dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)