Left Menu

TMC Gears Up for Performance-Based Overhaul

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee proposed a performance-driven reshuffle within the organization to improve electoral accountability. The changes will impact leaders across 125 municipalities, especially where results were disappointing. The move aims to enhance the party's effectiveness ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:07 IST
TMC Gears Up for Performance-Based Overhaul
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has put forward a proposal for a performance-based overhaul within the party's ranks. This strategic move aims to strengthen organisational effectiveness and electoral accountability.

Banerjee, a prominent figure in the TMC and the national general secretary, explained that the reshuffle will impact district organisations and leaders managing about 125 municipalities under TMC's control.

The emphasis will be placed on performance rather than loyalty, affecting roles such as councillors, chairpersons, and vice-chairpersons in underperforming areas. This initiative is intended to ensure the party's robust presence leading up to the 2026 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024