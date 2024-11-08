TMC Gears Up for Performance-Based Overhaul
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee proposed a performance-driven reshuffle within the organization to improve electoral accountability. The changes will impact leaders across 125 municipalities, especially where results were disappointing. The move aims to enhance the party's effectiveness ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has put forward a proposal for a performance-based overhaul within the party's ranks. This strategic move aims to strengthen organisational effectiveness and electoral accountability.
Banerjee, a prominent figure in the TMC and the national general secretary, explained that the reshuffle will impact district organisations and leaders managing about 125 municipalities under TMC's control.
The emphasis will be placed on performance rather than loyalty, affecting roles such as councillors, chairpersons, and vice-chairpersons in underperforming areas. This initiative is intended to ensure the party's robust presence leading up to the 2026 assembly elections.
