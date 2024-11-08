CPI(M) Stands by Party Leader Amid Controversy

In a recent development, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has thrown its weight behind party leader P P Divya, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of former Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

State Secretary M V Govindan stated that Divya remains a party cadre, deserving correction rather than condemnation, further indicating that party leaders will meet her once she is out of prison.

The party had previously expressed its support for Babu's family, as allegations against Divya continue, stemming from her contentious remarks at a send-off event for the late magistrate.

