CPI(M) Stands by Party Leader Amid Controversy
The CPI(M) in Kerala declared support for leader P P Divya amidst allegations of her involvement in the suicide of a former magistrate. Party Secretary M V Govindan emphasized correcting, not punishing, cadres and expressed support for the deceased's family. Divya faces charges under section 108 BNSS.
In a recent development, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has thrown its weight behind party leader P P Divya, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of former Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.
State Secretary M V Govindan stated that Divya remains a party cadre, deserving correction rather than condemnation, further indicating that party leaders will meet her once she is out of prison.
The party had previously expressed its support for Babu's family, as allegations against Divya continue, stemming from her contentious remarks at a send-off event for the late magistrate.
