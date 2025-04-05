Allegations of Rape and Corruption: Pastor Faces Serious Accusations in Punjab

A pastor in the city of Gurdaspur, Punjab, named Jashan Gill, is accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, as stated by her family. The father, speaking to ANI, claimed Gill misled and repeatedly raped his daughter, a BCA student at the time.

According to the father, the family attended a church in the village of Abul Khair, where the pastor reportedly exploited his position to commit the acts. The daughter ultimately required a medical procedure, purportedly performed by a nurse in Khokhar village; however, medical negligence allegedly led to an infection, and she later died after receiving further treatment.

The grieving father has accused local police of corruption, suggesting that the pastor has evaded arrest due to bribery. Fearing for his safety due to threats, he has approached the Punjab High Court for a CBI investigation. He remains determined to seek justice for his deceased daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)