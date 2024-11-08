Erdogan Confident in Inflation Decline

President Tayyip Erdogan confidently stated on Friday that Turkey's inflation rate will continue to drop alongside its interest rate. He assured that "no one should doubt" the steady decline in inflation, which has been on a downward trajectory since May, dropping below 49% last month.

Erdogan, who has historically been perceived as exerting influence over monetary policy, emphasized that the government will persist with disciplined and determined economic measures to mitigate price pressures. His remarks were reported by TRTHaber while speaking to reporters on a flight.

With an ongoing commitment to economic policies, Erdogan's assurances reflect a proactive approach to addressing Turkey's inflation issues, aiming to foster stability and reduce financial burdens on citizens.

