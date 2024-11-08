Left Menu

European Commission Chief Condemns Amsterdam Attacks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned recent attacks on fans of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam. She expressed her outrage on social media and emphasized that antisemitism and hatred have no place in Europe, vowing to combat these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:27 IST
European Commission Chief Condemns Amsterdam Attacks
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has publicly condemned the recent attacks on supporters of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.

Expressing her outrage on social media, von der Leyen described the attacks as "vile" and "unacceptable," highlighting the need to address antisemitism.

In discussions with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, she reaffirmed that Europe is committed to combating all forms of hatred and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024