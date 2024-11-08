European Commission Chief Condemns Amsterdam Attacks
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned recent attacks on fans of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam. She expressed her outrage on social media and emphasized that antisemitism and hatred have no place in Europe, vowing to combat these issues.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has publicly condemned the recent attacks on supporters of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.
Expressing her outrage on social media, von der Leyen described the attacks as "vile" and "unacceptable," highlighting the need to address antisemitism.
In discussions with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, she reaffirmed that Europe is committed to combating all forms of hatred and ensuring the safety of its citizens.
