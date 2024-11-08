Congress Counters BJP's Allegations with Unified Press Conference

The Congress party plans a pivotal press conference this Saturday to address allegations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming Congress's failure to deliver on promises. Sources indicate the event will see participation from Chief Ministers of Congress-governed states, including Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Telangana's Revanth Reddy, and Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent series of tweets, accused Congress of making hollow pledges during election campaigns. Modi argued that the Congress party is beginning to realize the difficulties of executing those promises, which the party ostensibly knows are unrealistic. He highlighted issues in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, claiming that fiscal deterioration was evident there.

Modi's tweets prompted a robust response from Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who accused the BJP of deceit and questioned the central government's handling of the economy and unemployment. Kharge criticized the BJP's purported focus on 'publicity stunts' and challenged them over rising costs and economic mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)