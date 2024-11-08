Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Ahead of Jharkhand Elections: Accusations of Favoritism and Alleged Incitement

In a fiery address in Jharkhand's Simdega district, Congress leader and Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state's imminent elections. Criticizing the BJP, Gandhi accused the party of prioritizing the interests of billionaires over ordinary citizens, claiming that BJP leaders aim to consolidate wealth among a select few, depriving the majority of essential resources like land and natural riches.

Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he had pardoned loans worth Rs 16 lakh crores for wealthy individuals, without extending the same relief to marginalized communities such as tribals and Dalits. He condemned the government for dismissing demands for farmers' loan waivers, contrasting the leniency shown to affluent defaulters with the criticisms faced when advocating for small farmers.

Switching focus to the unrest in Manipur, Gandhi accused the BJP of fostering division across communities, contributing to violence and instability in the region. He noted the alarming inattention from the government, including PM Modi, who has yet to visit the turmoil-stricken state. With Jharkhand's Assembly elections looming, involving 2.6 crore eligible voters, Gandhi's charges come at a critical political juncture for the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)