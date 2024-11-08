Left Menu

Samosa Scandal: Political Smear or Miscommunication?

A controversy erupted in Himachal Pradesh regarding 'samosas' served to security staff instead of the Chief Minister, leading to a CID probe. Chief Minister Sukhu accused the BJP of trying to besmirch the Congress government's image. The BJP dismissed the probe as frivolous, alleging the government's misplaced priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:00 IST
  India

A political controversy has brewed in Himachal Pradesh after samosas meant for Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu were mistakenly served to his security staff, prompting a CID investigation. The state leader has condemned the BJP's backlash, labeling it as a puerile attempt to tarnish the Congress government's image.

Sukhu clarified the probe centered on alleged misconduct by officials rather than the snack. The incident dates back to October 21, when refreshments were misallocated during the chief minister's visit to the CID headquarters. Sukhu stated that the BJP has been pursuing a smear campaign against his government since its electoral victory.

The opposition BJP has criticized the Congress-led administration, alleging it is preoccupied with trivial matters rather than the state's development. The CID's enquiry report highlights procedural lapses, with officials acting independently, causing the misplacement of the refreshments intended for the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

