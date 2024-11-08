Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Critique of BJP: A Clash of Ideologies
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the BJP, accusing it of inciting divisions on religious lines and neglecting the majority's rights. He promised constitutional protection and increased reservations for marginalized groups if voted to power, emphasizing his party's commitment to unity and justice.
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of fueling religious divisions and neglecting the rights of the majority in India. Speaking at an election rally in Lohardaga, Gandhi highlighted the contentious policies of the saffron party across the country.
Gandhi emphasized the need for unity, claiming he embarked on a 4,000-km journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to spread love amid prevailing hatred. He accused the BJP of favoring capitalists, while ignoring the financial woes of tribal, Dalit, and OBC communities in regions like Jharkhand.
The Congress leader vowed to protect the Constitution, promising measures such as a caste census and increased reservations if elected. He portrayed the upcoming Jharkhand polls as a battle of ideologies between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-RSS combine.
