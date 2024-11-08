Left Menu

Imran Khan's Defiant Stand Against Exile Allegations

Imran Khan, former Pakistani prime minister, firmly denies plans to flee the country amidst speculations of seeking foreign intervention for his release. Khan strongly distinguishes himself from former PM Nawaz Sharif, asserting his commitment to stay and face any legal consequences in Pakistan.

Updated: 08-11-2024 19:47 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, remains resolute against fleeing the country despite swirling speculations. In a recent statement on X, Khan dismissed rumors that he seeks foreign intervention for his release, following remarks by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Asif alleged that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is lobbying international powers for his release. Khan, however, insists he will not emulate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who recently returned from a four-year self-imposed exile.

Khan further criticized Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, accusing them of corruption and expatriating their wealth. Emphasizing his readiness to face military courts and imprisonment like his family members, Khan stressed he would rather endure such trials than succumb to what he calls 'slavery.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

