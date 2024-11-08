Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Party Switching and Gender Respect Under Scrutiny

Sanjay Raut criticizes party members for switching allegiance due to ED pressure. Praful Patel emphasizes women's respect amidst derogatory remark controversy involving Sunil Raut. Past election alliances and upcoming Maharashtra elections highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:08 IST
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Party Switching and Gender Respect Under Scrutiny
Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political atmosphere, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on former allies, accusing NCP leader Praful Patel and Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik of leaving the party to escape pressure from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Raut claims he too faced pressure but chose to stay.

Amid this, NCP leader Praful Patel has called for greater respect for women, following derogatory remarks alleged against Sunil Raut, Sanjay Raut's brother. Patel lauded initiatives for women's empowerment and noted a recent constitutional amendment ensuring 33% women's representation in legislative bodies by 2029.

As Maharashtra gears up for upcoming elections on November 20, both Sunil Raut's candidacy and the recent political shifts draw public attention. In past elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately, sparking a complex electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024