Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Party Switching and Gender Respect Under Scrutiny

In a heated political atmosphere, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on former allies, accusing NCP leader Praful Patel and Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik of leaving the party to escape pressure from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Raut claims he too faced pressure but chose to stay.

Amid this, NCP leader Praful Patel has called for greater respect for women, following derogatory remarks alleged against Sunil Raut, Sanjay Raut's brother. Patel lauded initiatives for women's empowerment and noted a recent constitutional amendment ensuring 33% women's representation in legislative bodies by 2029.

As Maharashtra gears up for upcoming elections on November 20, both Sunil Raut's candidacy and the recent political shifts draw public attention. In past elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately, sparking a complex electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)