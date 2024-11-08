Geert Wilders Condemns Attacks on Israeli Fans in Amsterdam
Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders expressed his anger and shame over antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer supporters in Amsterdam. He discussed the incident in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and planned to meet Israeli officials. Dutch leaders are responding to this troubling event.
Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders has openly condemned the antisemitic attacks against Israeli soccer supporters in Amsterdam, describing it as an incident of 'anger and shame' in a recent phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The attacks occurred when Israeli fans, in Amsterdam for a match against Ajax, were reportedly targeted by what the city's mayor deemed antisemitic hit-and-run squads. At least five people required hospital treatment following the violent encounters.
Wilders' remarks were part of wider diplomatic exchanges involving Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and parliamentary speaker Amir Ohana. Concurrently, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also discussed the matter with Netanyahu amidst a European Union summit in Budapest, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
