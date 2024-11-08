Left Menu

Robert Lighthizer's Return: Steering U.S. Trade into Turbulent Waters

Robert Lighthizer may return as U.S. Trade Representative in Donald Trump's administration. Known for his influential role in the trade war with China and the NAFTA renegotiation, Lighthizer has been approached for the position as Trump assembles his administration following the election victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:07 IST
Robert Lighthizer, a prominent advocate for tariffs, is being considered to return as the U.S. Trade Representative under President-elect Donald Trump, according to sources reported by the Financial Times. Lighthizer was instrumental in Trump's trade policies during the previous term.

In the wake of Trump's recent electoral victory, he is forming his new administration. While Lighthizer has expressed interest in a role like commerce secretary, he may reprise his critical role in international trade negotiations. Trump's transition team has not made any official statements regarding these developments.

Meanwhile, Trump has named Susie Wiles as the incoming White House chief of staff. As Trump ramps up for an aggressive trade policy push, he has proposed significant tariffs that could impact consumer costs. In response, China's envoy to the U.S. has cautioned against the detrimental effects of such trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

