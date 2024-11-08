Left Menu

Trump's Power Circle: Allies Rally as White House Awaits

Donald Trump is poised to return to the White House, backed by both lifelong allies and new high-profile figures. Key individuals in his orbit include Susie Wiles, Lara Trump, Dana White, Linda McMahon, Howard Lutnick, Boris Epshteyn, Stephen Miller, Richard Grenell, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Brooke Rollins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:10 IST
Donald Trump is kickstarting his return to the White House with a blend of familiar faces and prominent new allies. Susie Wiles, a seasoned Republican strategist, has been appointed as Trump's chief of staff, crediting her success in overseeing his victorious campaign.

Lara Trump is positioned as a formidable influencer, having been named co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Meanwhile, Dana White, UFC president and long-time Trump associate, adds a touch of celebrity to Trump's impressive support network, as does Elon Musk, a recent yet influential ally.

With Richard Grenell, Stephen Miller, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also among those backing Trump's 2024 bid, this coalition promises a powerful return to political power. Key figures such as Howard Lutnick, Linda McMahon, and Brooke Rollins play essential roles behind the scenes, shaping the political landscape as Trump gears up for a third White House tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

