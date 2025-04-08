Left Menu

Elon Musk Challenges Trump's Tariff Policies in High-Stakes Clash

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, made unsuccessful attempts to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to reverse new tariff policies. This clash highlights economic tensions, following Trump's introduction of a 10% tariff on imports. Economists warn the tariffs might worsen inflation and risk a recession.

In a bold move, Tesla CEO Elon Musk attempted to sway U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider recent tariff implementations, the Washington Post disclosed on Monday.

This interaction highlights a significant disagreement, as Trump's new tariffs include a 10% baseline on imports, triggering intense economic discourse.

Economists predict these measures could exacerbate inflation and risk a U.S. recession, contradicting the administration's goal to lower living costs.

