Elon Musk Challenges Trump's Tariff Policies in High-Stakes Clash

In a bold move, Tesla CEO Elon Musk attempted to sway U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider recent tariff implementations, the Washington Post disclosed on Monday.

This interaction highlights a significant disagreement, as Trump's new tariffs include a 10% baseline on imports, triggering intense economic discourse.

Economists predict these measures could exacerbate inflation and risk a U.S. recession, contradicting the administration's goal to lower living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)