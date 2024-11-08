Left Menu

AUSTRAHIND: Strengthening Ties Through Joint Military Drills

The third installment of the AUSTRAHIND joint military exercise between India and Australia is underway in Pune. It aims to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding through combat training and joint tactical operations in semi-urban terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The third edition of the joint military exercise 'AUSTRAHIND' between India and Australia kicked off at the Foreign Training Node in Pune on Friday. This annual event, which alternates between the two countries, is set to conclude on November 21, according to a defense release.

The Indian contingent, primarily from the DOGRA Regiment and the Indian Air Force, consists of 140 personnel. Meanwhile, the Australian Army has dispatched 120 personnel from the 13th Light Horse Regiment of the 10th Brigade of the 2nd Division. AUSTRAHIND seeks to bolster military cooperation through enhanced interoperability in semi-urban and semi-desert terrains under a UN mandate.

The exercise emphasizes high physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills, divided into phases covering combat conditioning, tactical training, and validation. Participants will rehearse responses to hypothetical terrorist actions, joint counter-terrorism operations, and special heli-borne missions. This exercise will enable both sides to share best practices and foster camaraderie among soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

