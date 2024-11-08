Left Menu

Trump Eyes Doug Burgum for Energy Tsar Role

President-elect Donald Trump is considering Doug Burgum, Governor of North Dakota, for the position of 'energy tsar.' The Financial Times reported that Burgum is the favored candidate, with former energy secretary Dan Brouillette also in contention. The powers of this role are still under discussion.

Updated: 08-11-2024 23:52 IST
Doug Burgum

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum for the newly created position of 'energy tsar,' according to a Financial Times report on Friday.

The role has attracted Burgum as Trump's preferred candidate, though former energy secretary Dan Brouillette remains in the race, said sources familiar with the ongoing discussions.

The specifics of the 'energy tsar' role, including its scope and powers, have yet to be finalized, indicating that the discussions are at an initial stage.

