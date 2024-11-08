Tears and Politics: A Clash of Emotions in Karnataka's Bypoll Battle

Karnataka's political landscape saw fiery exchanges as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his conviction that the people of Channapatna will choose Congress in the upcoming bypolls. 'I have full faith in the people of Channapatna. They want the Congress party. They will vote for the Congress. It is my responsibility to see that they develop,' Shivakumar declared on Friday.

The Deputy CM reminded voters of his impressive electoral track record, stating, 'The people of this district have elected me five times. I have also defeated HD Kumaraswamy. My nominee has also defeated HD Deve Gowda. He (HD Deve Gowda) should remember this.' Amid the campaign, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda responded to Congress criticisms of his family's emotional campaign, recalling his journey out of poverty. 'Tears are an inheritance in our family,' he remarked.

Deve Gowda, speaking in Chinnakuruli village, lashed out at Congress leaders who mocked his family's tears. 'They should remember the hunger and tears I experienced throughout my life,' he reminisced. Emphasizing his ongoing commitment to politics, even at 92, Gowda stressed, 'I haven't returned to politics just for my grandson. I am here to preserve a regional party. I won't rest until this government is removed.'

(With inputs from agencies.)