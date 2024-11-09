Democratic Victory: Jacky Rosen Retains Nevada Senate Seat

Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen secured her reelection to the U.S. Senate from Nevada, as projected by Edison Research on Friday. This victory signifies the retention of a competitive seat for the Democratic Party.

At the age of 67, Rosen triumphed over Sam Brown, a Republican contender and U.S. Army veteran awarded a Purple Heart for his service in Afghanistan. Rosen's win was pivotal as Republicans aimed to flip the seat.

Nevada, with its substantial Hispanic community, has been a focal point for Republican efforts to gain influence, especially under the leadership of former President Donald Trump. However, Rosen's victory underscores its Democratic stronghold.

