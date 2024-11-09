Left Menu

NCP MLA Denies Legal Notice Allegations in Porsche Crash Row

NCP MLA Sunil Tingre refutes claims of sending a legal notice to Sharad Pawar related to a Porsche car crash incident. Supriya Sule claimed that Tingre threatened legal action against Pawar. Tingre clarified he sent notices to other party leaders over defamation claims, not to Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MLA Sunil Tingre has refuted allegations of sending a legal notice to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, which Supriya Sule, Pawar's daughter and MP, claimed at a recent rally.

Speaking in Vadgaon Sheri ahead of elections, Sule stated that Tingre threatened to take Pawar to court if he were defamed in the Porsche crash case. Sule questioned whether Pawar would be intimidated by such threats, citing his past resilience. However, Tingre insists he only issued notices to certain party members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) who, he alleges, defamed him.

The controversy stems from an accident involving a Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old in Pune, leading to fatalities. Tingre faces accusations of using his political influence to protect those involved. Nevertheless, he maintains he did not specifically notify Pawar legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

