NCP MLA Denies Legal Notice Allegations in Porsche Crash Row

NCP MLA Sunil Tingre has refuted allegations of sending a legal notice to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, which Supriya Sule, Pawar's daughter and MP, claimed at a recent rally.

Speaking in Vadgaon Sheri ahead of elections, Sule stated that Tingre threatened to take Pawar to court if he were defamed in the Porsche crash case. Sule questioned whether Pawar would be intimidated by such threats, citing his past resilience. However, Tingre insists he only issued notices to certain party members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) who, he alleges, defamed him.

The controversy stems from an accident involving a Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old in Pune, leading to fatalities. Tingre faces accusations of using his political influence to protect those involved. Nevertheless, he maintains he did not specifically notify Pawar legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)