Modi Criticizes Congress Alleging Corruption in Campaign Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery address at a campaign rally in Akola, Maharashtra, accusing the Indian National Congress of turning states under its control into their own 'ATMs.' Modi emphasized that his administration would not allow Maharashtra to become a source of funds for the Congress's 'shahi parivar.'

Further, Modi challenged the credibility of Congress leaders by questioning their connection to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's key historical sites, which he named the 'panchteerth.' He also highlighted alleged caste-based politics played by the Congress, asserting that their strategy weakened the nation.

Modi called for voter support for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming elections while referencing significant national events and the state's endorsement of BJP policies over the past decade. He concluded by noting the unity and patriotism of Maharashtra's electorate as pivotal to BJP's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)