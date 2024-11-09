Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress Alleging Corruption in Campaign Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a campaign rally, accused the Congress of corrupt practices and described Maharashtra's role as their potential 'ATM.' He highlighted the BJP's achievements and criticized opposition alliances, appealing for support in upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:16 IST
Modi Criticizes Congress Alleging Corruption in Campaign Speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery address at a campaign rally in Akola, Maharashtra, accusing the Indian National Congress of turning states under its control into their own 'ATMs.' Modi emphasized that his administration would not allow Maharashtra to become a source of funds for the Congress's 'shahi parivar.'

Further, Modi challenged the credibility of Congress leaders by questioning their connection to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's key historical sites, which he named the 'panchteerth.' He also highlighted alleged caste-based politics played by the Congress, asserting that their strategy weakened the nation.

Modi called for voter support for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming elections while referencing significant national events and the state's endorsement of BJP policies over the past decade. He concluded by noting the unity and patriotism of Maharashtra's electorate as pivotal to BJP's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024