Trolley Bag Controversy Shakes Kerala By-Election Scene
The CPI(M) in Kerala anticipates that the trolley bag scandal in Palakkad will negatively affect the Congress-UDF in the upcoming by-election. The controversy, arising from a police raid over alleged black money, is expected to shift votes to the CPI(M)-LDF. Govindan highlighted further issues tarnishing Congress-UDF's reputation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala foresees the trolley bag scandal as a turning point in the Palakkad by-election, impacting Congress-UDF candidates negatively.
On Saturday, CPI(M) officials referenced a police raid targeting black money accusations involving Congress leaders, suggesting this could swing votes towards leftist candidates in the November 20 election.
Further controversies, including a Youth Congress ID card dispute, are believed to be eroding support for Congress, potentially benefiting the CPI(M)-LDF coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CPI(M)
- trolley bag
- Palakkad
- Congress
- UDF
- LDF
- by-election
- Kerala
- black money
- Govindan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Unveils Candidate List for High-Stakes By-Elections
NISHAD Party Prioritizes 'Victory' Over 'Seats' in UP By-Elections
Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Alleged Bribery Scandal Shakes LDF
Fierce Competition: By-elections in Bihar Heat Up
Shiggaon Showdown: Political Heavyweights Clash in By-election