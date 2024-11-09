Left Menu

Trolley Bag Controversy Shakes Kerala By-Election Scene

The CPI(M) in Kerala anticipates that the trolley bag scandal in Palakkad will negatively affect the Congress-UDF in the upcoming by-election. The controversy, arising from a police raid over alleged black money, is expected to shift votes to the CPI(M)-LDF. Govindan highlighted further issues tarnishing Congress-UDF's reputation.

Updated: 09-11-2024 13:16 IST
Trolley Bag Controversy Shakes Kerala By-Election Scene
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala foresees the trolley bag scandal as a turning point in the Palakkad by-election, impacting Congress-UDF candidates negatively.

On Saturday, CPI(M) officials referenced a police raid targeting black money accusations involving Congress leaders, suggesting this could swing votes towards leftist candidates in the November 20 election.

Further controversies, including a Youth Congress ID card dispute, are believed to be eroding support for Congress, potentially benefiting the CPI(M)-LDF coalition.

