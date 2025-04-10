Wildfire Aftermath: Battling Hidden Toxic Threats in Altadena

In January, Tony and Jacqueline Collier witnessed the Eaton wildfire devastate their neighborhood in Altadena, California, destroying dozens of homes. Despite their own home's survival, the interior remains severely damaged. Concerns over air pollutants remain high.

In response, LA County Public Health offers free blood testing for lead near burn zones. Jacqueline Collier signed up immediately, considering her health conditions. Her husband Tony hopes the results provide reassurance, emphasizing the importance of family safety.

Burnt historic properties in Altadena may contain lead, posing risks of lead contamination in soil, air, and water. LA County warns of unnoticed lead poisoning symptoms, especially in children. Free testing is available until August.

(With inputs from agencies.)