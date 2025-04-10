Wildfire Aftermath: Battling Hidden Toxic Threats in Altadena
In Altadena, California, residents face ongoing health concerns following the Eaton wildfire. Tony and Jacqueline Collier, whose property is still affected by pollutants, are among those participating in LA County's free blood tests for lead. Authorities warn of potential lead poisoning from historic properties burned in the fire.
In January, Tony and Jacqueline Collier witnessed the Eaton wildfire devastate their neighborhood in Altadena, California, destroying dozens of homes. Despite their own home's survival, the interior remains severely damaged. Concerns over air pollutants remain high.
In response, LA County Public Health offers free blood testing for lead near burn zones. Jacqueline Collier signed up immediately, considering her health conditions. Her husband Tony hopes the results provide reassurance, emphasizing the importance of family safety.
Burnt historic properties in Altadena may contain lead, posing risks of lead contamination in soil, air, and water. LA County warns of unnoticed lead poisoning symptoms, especially in children. Free testing is available until August.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Approves $300M Loan to Improve Air Quality and Public Health in Punjab
Delhi Scorching Heat and Poor Air Quality Persist
Indore on Track to Meet National Air Quality Standards
Delhi's Temperatures Dip Below Seasonal Average Amid Improved Air Quality
Blustery Breezes and Air Quality Alerts Hit the Capital