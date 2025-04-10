Left Menu

Wildfire Aftermath: Battling Hidden Toxic Threats in Altadena

In Altadena, California, residents face ongoing health concerns following the Eaton wildfire. Tony and Jacqueline Collier, whose property is still affected by pollutants, are among those participating in LA County's free blood tests for lead. Authorities warn of potential lead poisoning from historic properties burned in the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In January, Tony and Jacqueline Collier witnessed the Eaton wildfire devastate their neighborhood in Altadena, California, destroying dozens of homes. Despite their own home's survival, the interior remains severely damaged. Concerns over air pollutants remain high.

In response, LA County Public Health offers free blood testing for lead near burn zones. Jacqueline Collier signed up immediately, considering her health conditions. Her husband Tony hopes the results provide reassurance, emphasizing the importance of family safety.

Burnt historic properties in Altadena may contain lead, posing risks of lead contamination in soil, air, and water. LA County warns of unnoticed lead poisoning symptoms, especially in children. Free testing is available until August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

