Kerala's Grand Celebrations: Ente Keralam Exhibition to Mark LDF Government's Fourth Anniversary

Kerala is gearing up for a grand commencement to mark the fourth anniversary of the CPI(M)-led LDF government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the anniversary celebrations dubbed 'Ente Keralam' in Kasaragod on April 21, showcasing an exhibition and trade fair that highlights the state's achievements.

The event will be held at the Kalikkadavu ground, with Revenue Minister K Rajan presiding over the function. A slew of ministers and dignitaries, including Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, will be in attendance at the inaugural ceremony.

Lasting until May 30, this series of programmes promises district and regional meetings, cultural showcases, and exhibition stalls demonstrating Kerala's development. The Department of Information and Public Relations will coordinate the exhibition featuring achievements across sectors like tourism, sports, and more, with support from various boards and institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)