Kerala's Grand Celebrations: Ente Keralam Exhibition to Mark LDF Government's Fourth Anniversary

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the state-level fourth-anniversary celebrations of the CPI(M)-led LDF government with the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition and trade fair in Kasaragod. The event promises a wide variety of programmes from April 21 to May 30, featuring multiple community participation and cultural exhibits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is gearing up for a grand commencement to mark the fourth anniversary of the CPI(M)-led LDF government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the anniversary celebrations dubbed 'Ente Keralam' in Kasaragod on April 21, showcasing an exhibition and trade fair that highlights the state's achievements.

The event will be held at the Kalikkadavu ground, with Revenue Minister K Rajan presiding over the function. A slew of ministers and dignitaries, including Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, will be in attendance at the inaugural ceremony.

Lasting until May 30, this series of programmes promises district and regional meetings, cultural showcases, and exhibition stalls demonstrating Kerala's development. The Department of Information and Public Relations will coordinate the exhibition featuring achievements across sectors like tourism, sports, and more, with support from various boards and institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

