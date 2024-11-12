Jairam Ramesh Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP's Allegations

In a recent development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has come forward in defense of Rahul Gandhi, following accusations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The controversy revolves around Gandhi's assertion that investments earmarked for Maharashtra were being diverted to Gujarat. Ramesh accused the BJP of showing partiality against Maharashtra.

The altercation surfaced after the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that Gandhi's remarks were stoking discord between states. Ramesh, who also serves as Congress General Secretary overseeing Communications, dismissed the complaints in an address to ANI, citing media reports that corroborate Gandhi's claims.

Furthermore, Ramesh articulated the party's optimism about gaining voter support in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Attacking the BJP's senior leadership, Ramesh predicted a rejection of their 'divisive' tactics and affirmed the strength of Congress's alliances in both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)