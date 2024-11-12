Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP's Allegations

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defended Rahul Gandhi's statements regarding investment shifts from Maharashtra to Gujarat, amid BJP's complaints to the Election Commission. He criticized the BJP for discriminating against Maharashtra, emphasizing Congress's confidence in upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:40 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has come forward in defense of Rahul Gandhi, following accusations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The controversy revolves around Gandhi's assertion that investments earmarked for Maharashtra were being diverted to Gujarat. Ramesh accused the BJP of showing partiality against Maharashtra.

The altercation surfaced after the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that Gandhi's remarks were stoking discord between states. Ramesh, who also serves as Congress General Secretary overseeing Communications, dismissed the complaints in an address to ANI, citing media reports that corroborate Gandhi's claims.

Furthermore, Ramesh articulated the party's optimism about gaining voter support in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Attacking the BJP's senior leadership, Ramesh predicted a rejection of their 'divisive' tactics and affirmed the strength of Congress's alliances in both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

