Turbulence in Karnataka: Opposition Questions Stability of Siddaramaiah's Government
R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, argues that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's position is weakening, with speculation about the stability of his administration. Allegations of corruption and internal dissent within the Congress add complexity, as persistency in confirming his role raises doubts about governmental endurance.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka has voiced concerns over the stability of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration. Ashoka claims that Siddaramaiah's position is weakening, predicting an imminent collapse of the Congress government established in May last year.
The BJP leader pointed to Siddaramaiah's repeated affirmations about his role as Chief Minister, interpreting them as signs of insecurity. Ashoka also highlighted Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's ambitions and previous similar instances from past coalition governments to underline Congress's alleged vulnerabilities.
Allegations of corruption and dissatisfaction among Congress MLAs, who reportedly feel sidelined in development matters, have added fuel to the speculation. Meanwhile, both Shivakumar and Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge are reportedly aware of potential leadership changes, with the opposition intensifying demands for Siddaramaiah's resignation amid charges in the MUDA site allotment case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
