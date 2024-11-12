Rahul Gandhi's Promise of Financial Empowerment for Women & Youth

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the INDIA bloc's commitment to redirecting more financial resources to women, youth, farmers, and the poor, contrasting it with BJP's focus on billionaires. He made this statement on the brink of Jharkhand's assembly elections.

The coalition has decided to increase the honorarium for women under the Maiyaa Samman Yojana to Rs 2,500. This scheme, according to Gandhi, significantly supports women against inflation, fostering self-respect among them.

Gandhi reiterated that from December 2024, 53 lakh women in Jharkhand will receive the enhanced honorarium, framing this move as a step towards financial empowerment. The alliance's electoral mission is to retain power in the upcoming elections against the BJP's challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)