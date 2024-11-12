Political Unrest in Uttar Pradesh: Youth Demand Jobs Amid Exam Chaos

In a wave of political unrest, thousands have taken to the streets of Uttar Pradesh, voicing dissatisfaction with the ruling BJP. Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claims the party has failed to provide jobs, with policies forcing citizens into survival mode.

Youth protests have intensified in Prayagraj over the irregular scheduling of critical exams by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Demonstrators demand prompt, unified exam dates to secure employment desperately needed amid unemployment and inflation.

Political figures including BSP's Mayawati criticize the governmental mismanagement. They call for swift action to ensure recruitment processes are completed transparently, warning that unresolved student grievances could undermine future state governance.

