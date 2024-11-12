Left Menu

Political Unrest in Uttar Pradesh: Youth Demand Jobs Amid Exam Chaos

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for its communal politics and failure to deliver jobs, amid protests in Prayagraj. Protestors demand timely exams and employment opportunities. Political leaders, including Mayawati, urge prompt government action to address youth concerns and rectify recruitment delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:08 IST
Political Unrest in Uttar Pradesh: Youth Demand Jobs Amid Exam Chaos
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of political unrest, thousands have taken to the streets of Uttar Pradesh, voicing dissatisfaction with the ruling BJP. Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claims the party has failed to provide jobs, with policies forcing citizens into survival mode.

Youth protests have intensified in Prayagraj over the irregular scheduling of critical exams by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Demonstrators demand prompt, unified exam dates to secure employment desperately needed amid unemployment and inflation.

Political figures including BSP's Mayawati criticize the governmental mismanagement. They call for swift action to ensure recruitment processes are completed transparently, warning that unresolved student grievances could undermine future state governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024