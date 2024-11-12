Left Menu

Election SOP Controversy: Leaders' Baggage Under Scrutiny

The Election Commission follows standard procedures to inspect aircraft and bags of leaders across the political spectrum. Recent checks included Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leaders during campaign trips. The scrutiny aims to ensure fairness, though it has raised questions about equality in enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh controversy has erupted in the realm of election campaigning with the inspection of Uddhav Thackeray's bag by poll authorities, raising questions about the standard operating procedures (SOP) followed by the Election Commission.

Sources from the Election Commission have clarified that such checks are part of established protocols, previously applied to leaders across the political spectrum, including BJP figures J P Nadda and Amit Shah, to maintain a level playing field.

In light of these practices, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reaffirmed the directive for broad enforcement, ensuring all leaders abide by these measures for fairness in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

