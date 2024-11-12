Election SOP Controversy: Leaders' Baggage Under Scrutiny

A fresh controversy has erupted in the realm of election campaigning with the inspection of Uddhav Thackeray's bag by poll authorities, raising questions about the standard operating procedures (SOP) followed by the Election Commission.

Sources from the Election Commission have clarified that such checks are part of established protocols, previously applied to leaders across the political spectrum, including BJP figures J P Nadda and Amit Shah, to maintain a level playing field.

In light of these practices, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reaffirmed the directive for broad enforcement, ensuring all leaders abide by these measures for fairness in the electoral process.

