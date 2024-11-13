Record Turnout Urged in Jharkhand Polls to Eradicate Corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on Jharkhand voters to turn out in record numbers during the first phase of assembly elections to address the pressing issues of corruption, infiltration, and appeasement in the state.

The polling for 43 Assembly seats commenced early Wednesday, featuring 683 contenders, including notable figures like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

Highlighting the importance of tribal identity, women's safety, and youth employment, Shah appealed in a social media post for voters to cast their ballots before breakfast, urging them to prioritize voting over daily routines. The next voting phase is scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)