Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Voters Urged to Participate in Democracy Festival

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar participated in the first phase of the State Assembly elections on Wednesday, casting his vote as 43 out of 81 seats went to the polls. He urged citizens to vote 'wisely' and in large numbers, emphasizing the democratic tradition akin to a festival in India.

Governor Gangwar remarked on the voter turnout observed in Jammu and Kashmir, hoping Jharkhand would mirror such enthusiasm. He highlighted India's post-independence democratic journey as a global exemplar. Moreover, by-elections commenced across 31 assembly seats in 10 states, including the significant Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

The opening phase of Jharkhand's elections saw voters in 43 constituencies of 15 districts head to the polls from 7:00 am onwards. The polls, which feature 683 candidates, including 73 women, are secured by a robust deployment of over 200 security companies to ensure order and protect the integrity of the election process.

The BJP-led NDA seeks to oust the JMM-led coalition in this electoral challenge, with former Chief Minister Champai Soren of the BJP and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar among the prominent candidates. Other key figures include Purnima Das Sahu contesting in Jamshedpur East and Geeta Koda facing Sona Ram Sinku in Jaganathpur.

In addition to Jharkhand's elections, by-elections are also taking place for various assembly seats in states like Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Assam. West Bengal's constituencies up for election include Naihati and Medinipur among others, while Assam will see voting in Samaguri and Bongaigaon. The vote count is scheduled for November 23, as reported by ANI.

