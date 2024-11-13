Left Menu

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Voters Urged to Participate in Democracy Festival

In the first phase of Jharkhand's State Assembly polls, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar voted and called for mass voter participation, likening it to a festival of democracy. The BJP-led NDA aims to challenge the JMM-led coalition, amidst extensive security measures and numerous candidates, including notable political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:02 IST
Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Voters Urged to Participate in Democracy Festival
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar participated in the first phase of the State Assembly elections on Wednesday, casting his vote as 43 out of 81 seats went to the polls. He urged citizens to vote 'wisely' and in large numbers, emphasizing the democratic tradition akin to a festival in India.

Governor Gangwar remarked on the voter turnout observed in Jammu and Kashmir, hoping Jharkhand would mirror such enthusiasm. He highlighted India's post-independence democratic journey as a global exemplar. Moreover, by-elections commenced across 31 assembly seats in 10 states, including the significant Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

The opening phase of Jharkhand's elections saw voters in 43 constituencies of 15 districts head to the polls from 7:00 am onwards. The polls, which feature 683 candidates, including 73 women, are secured by a robust deployment of over 200 security companies to ensure order and protect the integrity of the election process.

The BJP-led NDA seeks to oust the JMM-led coalition in this electoral challenge, with former Chief Minister Champai Soren of the BJP and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar among the prominent candidates. Other key figures include Purnima Das Sahu contesting in Jamshedpur East and Geeta Koda facing Sona Ram Sinku in Jaganathpur.

In addition to Jharkhand's elections, by-elections are also taking place for various assembly seats in states like Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Assam. West Bengal's constituencies up for election include Naihati and Medinipur among others, while Assam will see voting in Samaguri and Bongaigaon. The vote count is scheduled for November 23, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024