High Stakes in Jharkhand: Assembly Elections Underway

The first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections began with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh casting his vote. The polls covering 43 constituencies in 15 districts will decide the fate of 683 candidates. Key contenders include notable politicians like Champai Soren and Ajoy Kumar. Vote counting is slated for November 23.

Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh participated in the initial phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections on Wednesday, casting his vote in Ranchi and displaying his inked finger afterward.

In a statement to ANI, Harivansh emphasized the importance of voting in strengthening democracy, highlighting it as a significant tool for citizens to select representatives that align with their aspirations for societal and national welfare. He noted that Jharkhand still has to realize the vision for which it was established.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier encouraged Jharkhand's voters to engage energetically in the voting process that commenced this morning. The polls, running from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. across 43 constituencies in 15 districts, feature 683 candidates, including 73 women. Security measures are in place to ensure orderly voting, ending at 4:00 p.m. in 950 sensitive booths within 31 constituencies.

The security framework includes the deployment of over 200 companies of security personnel in key locations to protect electoral proceedings. The BJP-led NDA seeks to dethrone the JMM-led coalition, with significant candidates like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress's Ajoy Kumar on the ballot.

Among the contenders in Jharkhand's first election phase are former Chief Minister Champai Soren of BJP in Seraikela, and Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar in Jamshedpur East, opposing Purnima Das Sahu, related by marriage to former Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The BJP's Geeta Koda contests against Congress's Sona Ram Sinku in Jaganathpur, while JMM's sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji is running in Ranchi.

The subsequent polling round for the remaining 38 constituencies is scheduled for November 20, with vote count on November 23. In the former assembly elections, JMM secured 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

