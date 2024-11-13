High Stakes in Jharkhand: Assembly Elections Underway

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh participated in the initial phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections on Wednesday, casting his vote in Ranchi and displaying his inked finger afterward.

In a statement to ANI, Harivansh emphasized the importance of voting in strengthening democracy, highlighting it as a significant tool for citizens to select representatives that align with their aspirations for societal and national welfare. He noted that Jharkhand still has to realize the vision for which it was established.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier encouraged Jharkhand's voters to engage energetically in the voting process that commenced this morning. The polls, running from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. across 43 constituencies in 15 districts, feature 683 candidates, including 73 women. Security measures are in place to ensure orderly voting, ending at 4:00 p.m. in 950 sensitive booths within 31 constituencies.

The security framework includes the deployment of over 200 companies of security personnel in key locations to protect electoral proceedings. The BJP-led NDA seeks to dethrone the JMM-led coalition, with significant candidates like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress's Ajoy Kumar on the ballot.

Among the contenders in Jharkhand's first election phase are former Chief Minister Champai Soren of BJP in Seraikela, and Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar in Jamshedpur East, opposing Purnima Das Sahu, related by marriage to former Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The BJP's Geeta Koda contests against Congress's Sona Ram Sinku in Jaganathpur, while JMM's sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji is running in Ranchi.

The subsequent polling round for the remaining 38 constituencies is scheduled for November 20, with vote count on November 23. In the former assembly elections, JMM secured 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)